Dabangg 3: Salman Khan Drops A New Still As Chulbul Pandey & We Can't Keep Calm!

It's A Wrap-up

Salman shared this picture and captioned it as, "Finally #maheshwar schedule over #dabangg3 @prabhudheva @arbaazkhanofficial @nikhildwivedi25."

We must say that the superstar is looking handsome in a pair of black formal trousers and a blue shirt with Chulbul Pandey signature moustache and sunglasses.

Hud Hud Dabangg!

Earlier, the actor had posted a close-up shot from the title track of the film. The picture featured Salman stroking his moustache while there are sadhus in the foreground. This time, even his leading lady Sonakshi Sinha is a part of the track.

Dabangg 3 Inspired By Real-life Incidents?

This time, Kannada superstar Kiccha Sudeep will be playing Salman's nemesis in the film. Buzz is that the actor will be essaying the role of a land mafia in the Salman Khan-starrer.

A Bangalore Mirror report had quoted a source as saying, "Sudeep and Salman have been planning to team up on a film since a long time and things have finally fallen in place. The two will engage in Tom and Jerry kind of skirmishes in Dabangg 3. Sudeep's character has shades of grey."

Sonakshi Throws Light On Rajjo From 'Dabangg 3'

"She is that same loudmouth who likes to speak her mind. Since the story has two parallel tracks - one in the present day and one in the past - the audience is going to see two versions of Rajjo."