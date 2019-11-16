    IFFI 2019 | Bigg BossBigg Boss Season 13
      Dabangg 3: Salman Khan Gets Trolled For Spitting Fire From Mouth; Funny Memes Go Viral

      Salman Khan gets trolled mercilessly as the video of Dabangg 3 title song, Hud Hud Dabangg, gets released on You Tube. The hook step of the song, wherein Salman Khan is seen spitting fire from his mouth, has become a meme material for the netizens. A netizen wrote, "@BeingSalmanKhan @arbaazSkhan the worst think I see in Indian cinema is #HudHudDabangg song when #SalmanKhan had fire 🔥 in his mouth that's is disgusting pls pls 🙏🙏🙏🙏 delete it You already lost movies to other now what ever respect you get that will be gone too." (sic)

      Scroll through all the memes that are going viral on internet.

      Dabangg 3, which also casts Sonakshi Sinha, Arbaaz Khan and Saiee Manjhrekar, is all set to hit the theatres on December 20, 2019. The film is directed by Prabhu Deva.

      Saturday, November 16, 2019, 14:30 [IST]
