Dabangg 3: Salman Khan Gets Trolled For Spitting Fire From Mouth; Funny Memes Go Viral
Salman Khan gets trolled mercilessly as the video of Dabangg 3 title song, Hud Hud Dabangg, gets released on You Tube. The hook step of the song, wherein Salman Khan is seen spitting fire from his mouth, has become a meme material for the netizens. A netizen wrote, "@BeingSalmanKhan @arbaazSkhan the worst think I see in Indian cinema is #HudHudDabangg song when #SalmanKhan had fire 🔥 in his mouth that's is disgusting pls pls 🙏🙏🙏🙏 delete it You already lost movies to other now what ever respect you get that will be gone too." (sic)
Scroll through all the memes that are going viral on internet.
Did u notice hardik pandya in#HudHudDabangg song😆😆#35_DAYS_TO_DABANGG3 pic.twitter.com/cWQcpuu9St— KUN∆!_salmaniac🚩🚩 (@being_kunal97) November 15, 2019
Prabhudeva himself After watching Salman Khan's dancing skills :-#HudHudDabangg#Dabangg3 pic.twitter.com/mS3w5Y6Ezu— Another Gujju (@another_gujju) November 14, 2019
#HudHudDabangg pic.twitter.com/iUqhuuRSYk— Being Arju (@Prembhaai) November 14, 2019
Physics is my favorite pic.twitter.com/icla5HwoK9— Wickedsunny (@Wickeds17083924) November 14, 2019
Who said, Dinosaur doesn't exist now-a-day! Home production ne firse chutiya bana diya ree...... 😭😭 #HudHudSong #HudHudDabangg #HudHud #SalmanKhan #Dabangg3BadassDialogue #Dabangg3Jukebox @BeingSalmanKhan @PDdancing pic.twitter.com/oZAR1yhZPn— Sajjad H. Sabbir (@IAMSABBIRsn) November 14, 2019
#HudHudDabangg #Dabangg3@BeingSalmanKhan Bhai as Chef 🦌 pic.twitter.com/oS4AcScvhB— 🅰shish Chauhan♓ (@AshishRChauhan) November 15, 2019
Lights , Camera , Dracarys 😍😍— Sneha Nair ⚫🍋🌶🐼👼🏻🦄🐲🦅🍦🏹⚫ (@blindspot2707) November 14, 2019
Close Enough#HudHudDabangg #HudHud #SalmanKhan #Dabangg3 pic.twitter.com/uvcTsnc593
This is not fair😕#Dabangg3 #HudHudDabangg pic.twitter.com/kicNao18hW— Shehroz Ahmed (@IamShehroz83) November 15, 2019
Dabangg 3, which also casts Sonakshi Sinha, Arbaaz Khan and Saiee Manjhrekar, is all set to hit the theatres on December 20, 2019. The film is directed by Prabhu Deva.