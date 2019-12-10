'Dabangg 3': Salman Khan's Stellar Look From New Poster Sets Internet On Fire

The third instalment of the 'Dabangg' franchise is all set for release soon. It's almost time for fans to see Salman Khan as 'Chulbul Pandey' on screen. Starring Sonakshi Sinha and Saiee Manjrekar in pivotal roles, the film is directed by Prabhu Deva. Actor Kiccha Sudeep is playing the baddest villain opposite Salman Khan.

A new poster of Salman's 'Dabangg 3' was released on social media today. Saiee Manjrekar took to Instagram to share the new poster. Salman Khan was seen posing shirtless in the poster, flaunting his abs. A picture of Kiccha Sudeep is embedded in the background.

Saiee wrote, "In just 10 days, we will bring you this decade's biggest and the baddest fight ever! #10DaysToDabangg3 @BeingSalmanKhan @KicchaSudeep @arbaazSkhan @sonakshisinha @PDdancing @nikhil_dwivedi @SKFilmsOfficial @saffronbrdmedia."

The poster is rumoured to be Salman's look from Dabangg 3's climax. Reports stated that the climax of the movie was shot for more than three weeks.

Recently, specific sections of people raised an objection to Dabangg 3's title song 'Hud hud Dabangg'. They complained over the scenes in the song, which showed saffron-clad sadhus dancing with guitars. Regarding this controversy, director Prabhu Deva had commented, "If I say anything about it, it will become a controversy. Whatever I comment now, good or bad, they will ask why you said this. Let it pass. Let the film release."

Prabhu also revealed that 'Dabangg 3' has a strong love element connected to it apart from the regular action blocks. The film will mainly talk about how Chulbul Pandey became Chulbul.

'Dabangg 3' is set to hit the theatres on December 20.

