Dabangg 3: Salman Khan Shares A New Picture From The Sets

Dabangg 3 Latest Picture

The shoot was held at the Narmada river yesterday and Salman Khan posted the picture on his Twitter handle by saying, ''Shooting for #dabangg3 on the beautiful ghats of Narmada.''

Salman Khan & Prabhudeva

This was the first picture Salman Khan shared from the sets of Dabangg 3 and we're all excited that the witty and charming Chulbul Pandey is back with a bang.

Salman Khan On An Activa

Salman Khan also sat pillion on an Activa and drew large crowds to the sets of Dabangg 3. It was a sight to remember for those who were present there.

High Hopes & Expectations

Dabangg 3 is creating all the necessary buzz and hype right from day one and there are high hopes and expectations with regards to the film. The movie will surely break all the previous records at the box office without a doubt.