English
    Dabangg 3: Salman Khan Shares A New Picture From The Sets

    By
    |

    Salman Khan is keeping his fans happy right from the day Dabangg 3 went on floors this week by sharing pictures from the sets. The actor just posted a new picture from behind the scene and it shows a bunch of kids in silhouette jumping into the Narmada river while a tall and mighty Salman Khan is walking on the pier as the sun rises. Check out the pictures below...

    Dabangg 3 Latest Picture

    The shoot was held at the Narmada river yesterday and Salman Khan posted the picture on his Twitter handle by saying, ''Shooting for #dabangg3 on the beautiful ghats of Narmada.''

    Salman Khan & Prabhudeva

    This was the first picture Salman Khan shared from the sets of Dabangg 3 and we're all excited that the witty and charming Chulbul Pandey is back with a bang.

    Salman Khan On An Activa

    Salman Khan also sat pillion on an Activa and drew large crowds to the sets of Dabangg 3. It was a sight to remember for those who were present there.

    High Hopes & Expectations

    Dabangg 3 is creating all the necessary buzz and hype right from day one and there are high hopes and expectations with regards to the film. The movie will surely break all the previous records at the box office without a doubt.

    Read more about: dabangg 3 salman khan
    Story first published: Wednesday, April 3, 2019, 12:49 [IST]
