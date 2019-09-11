Dabangg 3 Teaser Out: Salman Khan Aka 'Chulbul Pandey' Makes A 'Whistle-worthy' Entry

Dabangg 3 motion poster: Salman Khan releases four languages poster, Check Out | FilmiBeat

Finally, the much-awaited teaser of Salman Khan starrer Dabangg 3 is out and fans can't stop screaming in excitement. In the teaser, Salman Khan aka 'Chulbul Pandey' can be heard saying 'swagat toh karo hamara' and netizens say they're happy to welcome back 'Chulbul Pandey' on the silver screen!

After coming across the official teaser and the poster, fans have already declared that Dabangg 3 will be a massive hit and will break many records at the box office.

_righttoaventure @anandita971: "Well India's Chulbul Pandey is almost back with his part 3. #Dabangg3 will hit the blockbusters once again because our @BeingSalmanKhan doesn't like it otherwise 😂."

BEING=SHOHEL Old Acc. Gaya @DEVIL_MASSS: "BLOCKBUSTER LOADING #DABANGG3."

Dabangg 3, the third instalment of the Dabangg series, also casts Kannada superstar Kichcha Sudeep as an antagonist and marks the debut of Mahesh Manjhrekar's daughter, Saiee Manjhrekar. Apart from them, Sonakshi Sinha and Arbaaz Khan will be seen portraying the role of Salman Khan's wife and brother, respectively.

The film is directed by Prabhu Deva and it is all set to set the box office on fire on December 2019.