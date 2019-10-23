Dabangg 3 Trailer Fan Review: Salman Khan's Fans Are In Awe Of 'Chulbul Pandey' Again

Salman Khan's fans just love his character 'Chulbul Pandey' from Dabangg franchise. So, today when the trailer of Dabangg 3 was dropped online, fans couldn't keep calm and have left the Twitter buzzing with their happy tweets. As expected, all the Salmaniacs are super elated with the trailer release and they just can't wait to see their Bhaijaan Salman Khan as 'Chulbul Pandey' on the silver screen. Check out their reactions below..

Varuniac❤️ @beingkiah: "Our #ChulbulPandey is back with his witty and charming personality! #Dabangg3Trailer it is😊 Can't wait for the movie release ❤️ This looks awesome 👍."

Ciara @Ciara2460: "Loved #Dabangg3Trailer! A quintessential mass entertainer! Salman is in his full element."

SOHAIL KHAN @ItsSohailKhan: "@KicchaSudeep is the Surprise package in #Dabangg3Trailer. He is Impactful in Just 15-20 seconds! Music of the movie will be Chartbuster for Sure."

Its Raj..! @LoyalSalmanFan1: "YouTube has been shaken by the roar of #ChulbulPandey neutrals are impressed with it's masala quotient and expecting it to be massy entertainer all the way, except some intellectuals everyone seems to be happy with the way Salman has been presented in #Dabangg3Trailer."

Aakhon Ki Gustakhiyan✨ @h_hazra: "S P E C T A C U L A R Trailer 💥 Chulbul Pandey is BACK and HOW 🔥 So many whistleworthy moments 💯 Salman Khan is looking so bloody handsome 😍 That shirtless scene 🔥 Can't wait for his face-off with @KicchaSudeep 💥 Damn @PDdancing 🙏🏻 You did it again 👌🏻."

Bollywood Junction @mAyUrStUdIoS: "@BeingSalmanKhan is Back with Full Form & He along with @KicchaSudeep will be a BIG BANG at the Boxoffice.... Theatre across India to be on FIRE this Christmas....A Real CRACKER 💥💥💥💥💥 RATINGS ⭐⭐⭐⭐⭐."

Syed Mugheesuddin @muandismughees: "#Dabangg3Trailer is amazing. The best thing is that it gave a basic idea of the film without revealing much. This makes the #Dabangg3 worth watching."

Directed by Prabhudeva, Dabangg 3 is all set to hit the theatres on December 20, 2019.