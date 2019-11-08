Dabangg 3: What Makes Salman Khan's Chulbul Pandey Special? Find Out Here

After dropping the action-packed trailer of Salman Khan's 'Dabangg 3', the makers have unveiled a behind-the-scenes video where the cast and crew are seen revealing what makes the superstar special.

The video begins with Prabhu Deva saying, "This time, he is talking about himself. How is he? What is he? About his people, his nature, his talk, his walking, his style." DOP Laxman further adds, "He comes on sets in a tshirt and as soon as he wears the shirt and moustache and sunglasses, he is Chulbul Pandey."

Next we see Sonakshi Sinha aka Rajjo, Salman Khan's wife in 'Dabangg 3' telling us, "He always makes things very, very larger than life and very, very powerful and impactful. Pleasure to work with you again, because you are so quick."

Mahesh Manjrekar's daughter Saiee, who makes her Bollywood debut with this film, is all praises for the superstar. "Salman sir has been the most instrumental for me to be here. He has been so accommodating, he has been so sweet, kind and made me so comfortable on set," she is seen saying in the video.

Kannada superstar Sudeep who essays the role of the main antagonist in the film is seen saying in the video, "Bahut strong character hai, wonderful person on set. I see everybody loving him so much."

Watch the video-

Helmed by Prabhu Deva, the film is slated to release on December 20, 2019.

