    Dabboo Ratnani 2019 Calendar: Tiger Shroff Goes SHIRTLESS, Abhishek Bachchan Is A SLAYER!

    By
    |

    Yesterday, we gave you some sneak-peek into celebrity photographer Dabboo Ratnani's much-awaited 2019 calendar and those gorgeous pictures were an absolute treat for the sore eyes. Well folks, we now have some more sizzling clicks from the calendar that will surely drive away your mid-week blues.

    While Tiger Shroff looks droolworthy minus the shirt, Abhishek Bachchan's dapper avatar gets a thumbs up from us. Speaking about the leading ladies, right from Vidya Balan to Kiara Advani, everyone is looking their glamorous best. 

    Abhishek Bachchan

    Abhishek looks dapper in a suit and the blue background is adding more depth to the picture.

    Tiger Shroff

    Heard of hotness on beach? The Shroff. Jr is just that in this drool-worthy picture.

    Kiara Advani

    The pretty lady who makes her debut on Dabboo Ratnani's calender is what awesomeness looks like in real life.

    Vidya Balan

    Vidya Balan and classy looks go hand-in-hand. This time, she's a black beauty and boy, we are super impressed!

    Kriti Sanon

    The leggy lass poses in the cool-blue waters and ufff, her hotness is making us say, 'Maar Daala'.

    Sidharth Malhotra

    We just can't get enough of Sidharth's action packed avatar.

    Sonakshi Sinha

    The 'Dabangg' girl paints a pretty picture in this click.

    Aishwarya Rai Bachchan

    We love this goofy side of Aishwarya while she strikes a pose with Dabboo Ratnani.

    Kartik Aaryan

    Sharing this picture on his Instagram handle, Kartik wrote, "Mujhe Jungli billiyan bohot pasand hai 😻🤣
    My Debut in Dabboo Ratnani Calendar ❤️
    @dabbooratnani @manishadratnani
    #DabbooRatnaniCalendar."

    Shraddha Kapoor

    The petite actress captioned the picture as, "20th year edition @dabbooratnani @manishadratnani make up @shraddha.naik hair by @menonnikita
    #DabbooRatnaniCalendar."

