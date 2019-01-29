English
    Dabboo Ratnani 2019 Calender: Sunny Goes Red Hot, Ranbir & Aishwarya Look Their Stylish Best!

    It's that time of the year when ace photographer Dabboo Ratnani unveils his much-awaited calendar featuring our Bollywood celebrities at their stylish best and we drool over their gorgeous pictures. Many B-town celebrities like Shahrukh Khan, Aishwarya Rai Bachchan, Hrithik Roshan, Ranbir Kapoor, Tiger Shroff, Shraddha Kapoor have been a part of it since yyears.

    This year, Kiara Advani and Janhvi Kapoor are the new additions to the list. Last night, our B-town brigade graced Daboo Ratnani's calender launch party and now we have some of the stunning pictures making their way to the internet. Here are some photos and behind-the-scenes that you just shouldn't miss.

    Sunny Leone

    One of the first celebrities to share her picture from the calender, Sunny Leone looks ravishing in a red leather jacket which raises the temperature up by several notches.

    Aishwarya Rai Bachchan

    The former beauty queen is totally slaying in her 'boss lady' look.

    Ranbir Kapoor

    Girls, get ready to lose your hearts to this Kapoor lad's dashing looks.

    Shahrukh Khan

    The 'Baadshah' of Bollywood gets goofy with Dabboo Ratnani in this behind-the-scenes picture.

    Tiger Shroff

    The 'Baaghi 2' actor is seen enjoying his heart out with Dabboo Ratnani's kids on the beach in this BTS picture.

    Hrithik Roshan

    Hrithik Roshan goes intense this time and boy, we are totally floored.

    Janhvi Kapoor

    The 'Dhadak' girl makes an impressive debut on Dabboo's calender. What do you folks think?

    Shraddha Kapoor

    Shraddha's boho-chic avatar gets a thumbs up from us. Did we tell you that we are already in love with her headgear?

    Parineeti Chopra

    Make way for the Queen Bee who is slaying hearts all over with her bold look.

    Kartik Aaryan

    Last but not the least, the dashing actor posing with those two cats is the cutest thing on the internet today.

    Pictures courtesy - Dabboo Ratnani

