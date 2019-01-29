Dabboo Ratnani 2019 Calender: Sunny Goes Red Hot, Ranbir & Aishwarya Look Their Stylish Best!

Sunny Leone

One of the first celebrities to share her picture from the calender, Sunny Leone looks ravishing in a red leather jacket which raises the temperature up by several notches.

Aishwarya Rai Bachchan

The former beauty queen is totally slaying in her 'boss lady' look.

Ranbir Kapoor

Girls, get ready to lose your hearts to this Kapoor lad's dashing looks.

Shahrukh Khan

The 'Baadshah' of Bollywood gets goofy with Dabboo Ratnani in this behind-the-scenes picture.

Tiger Shroff

The 'Baaghi 2' actor is seen enjoying his heart out with Dabboo Ratnani's kids on the beach in this BTS picture.

Hrithik Roshan

Hrithik Roshan goes intense this time and boy, we are totally floored.

Janhvi Kapoor

The 'Dhadak' girl makes an impressive debut on Dabboo's calender. What do you folks think?

Shraddha Kapoor

Shraddha's boho-chic avatar gets a thumbs up from us. Did we tell you that we are already in love with her headgear?

Parineeti Chopra

Make way for the Queen Bee who is slaying hearts all over with her bold look.

Kartik Aaryan

Last but not the least, the dashing actor posing with those two cats is the cutest thing on the internet today.