    Dadi Chandro Tomar's Tweet To Akshay Kumar Goes Viral; Check It Out Here!

    Recently, Bollywood superstar Akshay Kumar celebrated his 52nd birthday on September 9. The actor was flooded with wishes, gifts and blessings from his fans all over the world on the special day, but, one of the most special tweets came from former sharpshooter Chandro Tomar.

    Often called Dadi, Chandro Tomar and her sister-in-law Prakashi Tomar, became the oldest sharpshooters in India. The two women have challenged stereotypes and also inspired the upcoming film, 'Saand Ki Aankh' that stars Taapsee Pannu and Bhumi Pednekar.

    Chandro Tomar, tweeted a picture with Akshay's wife Twinkle Khanna and wrote, "Happy Birthday beta Akshay Kumar. Teri saath to photo hai na, gharwali ke saath hai. Ek hi baat hai. Jeete Raho Mauj Lo." (Happy birthday son Akshay Kumar. I don't have a photo with you, but I have one with your wife. It's the same thing. Long live and be happy." (sic)

    The 'Prithviraj' actor replied back in the humblest way and wrote, "Bilkul dadi ji. Shubhkamnayo ke liye dhanyavad." (sic)

    Meanwhile, Akshay received his best birthday gift from his 'Mr and Mrs Khiladi' co-star Juhi Chawla who pledged to plant 100 trees as part of the Cauvery Calling initiative.

    The actress wrote, "As our Khiladi Kumar is forever upbeat to champion a cause, to celebrate his birthday today we pledge a 100 trees as a part of the greater #CauveryCalling intiative. Happy Birthday @akshaykumar." (sic)

    An overwhelmed Akshay expressed his gratitude and tweeted back, "This is truly the best gift a friend could give to another, @iam_juhi. Am moved by your compassion and dedication towards a worthy cause. Thanks to @SadhguruJV, and his #CauveryCalling initiative, I got a bonus share of goodwill." (sic)

    Coming back to 'Saand Ki Aankh', the film directed by Tusshar Hiranandani and produced by Nidhi Parmar, is slated to release on October 25, 2019.

