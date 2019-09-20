WOW! Dance Battle Between Hrithik Roshan And Tiger Shroff in War For Holi Song
It can be said that Bollywood fans can't wait to see their favourite action heroes Hrithik Roshan and Tiger Shroff on screen in the movie 'War'. In recent news, the makers have revealed that there will be a visual treat for the audience in a dance sequence, which will be like a battle. The number has been titled 'Jai Jai Shivshankar...'
Director Siddharth Anand opens up in an interview to IANS about the song and how he plans on fulfilling the audience's expectations. Read on.
On Having Two Big Stars
"Since the inception of the film, people were speculating that there would be a huge dance anthem featuring two of the best dancers of our country, Hrithik and Tiger. While people were wowed that two of the biggest action heroes of India were combining for the first time, they were equally excited to see them dance together in War."
Mounting Pressure To Fulfill Expectations
"This has been the biggest anticipation which automatically becomes a huge pressure for the people to deliver a cracking song that should become an anthem."
The Search For The Right Track
Anand said they had to get the track right, that justifies them dancing to it together. "Hrithik and Tiger have had very, very good songs and big hit songs to their credit. Now, we are bringing them together for the first time and so we have all the more responsibility to deliver a song that should become a blockbuster instantly. I told Vishal and Shekhar that this is not just a song, this is a responsibility," he said.