WOW! Dance Battle Between Hrithik Roshan And Tiger Shroff in War For Holi Song

On Having Two Big Stars

"Since the inception of the film, people were speculating that there would be a huge dance anthem featuring two of the best dancers of our country, Hrithik and Tiger. While people were wowed that two of the biggest action heroes of India were combining for the first time, they were equally excited to see them dance together in War."

Mounting Pressure To Fulfill Expectations

"This has been the biggest anticipation which automatically becomes a huge pressure for the people to deliver a cracking song that should become an anthem."

The Search For The Right Track

Anand said they had to get the track right, that justifies them dancing to it together. "Hrithik and Tiger have had very, very good songs and big hit songs to their credit. Now, we are bringing them together for the first time and so we have all the more responsibility to deliver a song that should become a blockbuster instantly. I told Vishal and Shekhar that this is not just a song, this is a responsibility," he said.