'Dangal' Director Nitesh Tiwari Is SHOCKED By Zaira Wasim's Decision To Quit Bollywood!

It Came As A Shocker To Nitesh Tiwari

Nitesh told Mid-day, "I read about it in this afternoon, and it came as a shock to me. This was unexpected, but at the end of the day, it is her life and she has the right to lead it the way she [deems fit]."

'There's A Sense Of Loss'

Speaking about her impressive audition for Dangal, he said, "She was chosen for reasons best known to all of us. There's a sense of loss because Zaira is an extremely talented actress."

'No One Has The Right To Pass Judgement,' Says Nitesh Tiwari

"Zaira and I lost touch post Dangal. We briefly met during award shows. Her reasons are best known to her. She must have thought about it and taken the step. None of us has the right to pass judgment on what she has decided."

The Producers Of Zaira's Upcoming Film, 'The Sky Is Pink' Issued An Official Statement

It read, "Zaira is an exceptional artiste and we are lucky to have had her play Aisha Chaudhury in our film. She has been a complete professional all through the shoot. This is a purely personal decision, which she has taken after much thought and we will support her in every way, now and always."