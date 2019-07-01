'Dangal' Director Nitesh Tiwari Is SHOCKED By Zaira Wasim's Decision To Quit Bollywood!
On Sunday (June 30, 2019), Zaira Wasim announced her decision to quit the film industry with a long post on her social media handles. The actress spoke about how she wasn't happy with her line of work in the film industry and how it had pushed her away from her 'imaan'.
Following Zaira's announcement to retire from films, the social media elicited a mixed response. While some stood by her decision, others like Raveena Tandon slammed her for her regressive views. Meanwhile, filmmaker Nitesh Tiwari who gave Zaira her first big break in Bollywood with Aamir Khan starrer 'Dangal' too reacted to her decision.
It Came As A Shocker To Nitesh Tiwari
Nitesh told Mid-day, "I read about it in this afternoon, and it came as a shock to me. This was unexpected, but at the end of the day, it is her life and she has the right to lead it the way she [deems fit]."
'There's A Sense Of Loss'
Speaking about her impressive audition for Dangal, he said, "She was chosen for reasons best known to all of us. There's a sense of loss because Zaira is an extremely talented actress."
'No One Has The Right To Pass Judgement,' Says Nitesh Tiwari
"Zaira and I lost touch post Dangal. We briefly met during award shows. Her reasons are best known to her. She must have thought about it and taken the step. None of us has the right to pass judgment on what she has decided."
The Producers Of Zaira's Upcoming Film, 'The Sky Is Pink' Issued An Official Statement
It read, "Zaira is an exceptional artiste and we are lucky to have had her play Aisha Chaudhury in our film. She has been a complete professional all through the shoot. This is a purely personal decision, which she has taken after much thought and we will support her in every way, now and always."
Raveena Tandon BLASTS Zaira Wasim: 'Wish They'd Keep Their Regressive Views To Themselves'