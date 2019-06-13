English
    SHOCKING! Are These DARK SECRETS Of Hrithik Roshan Trying To Prove His Sister Sunaina Bipolar True?

    By
    |

    As absurd and shocking it sounds, Kangana Ranaut's sister, Rangoli Chandel asserts that Hrithik Roshan's sister Sunaina Roshan is being troubled by her own brother and family and apparently, Sunaina also wanted to apologize to Kangana for not taking a stand in her case. Surprised? So are we!

    Sunaina's Controversial Statement Brings Her Into The Limelight

    Sunaina told Pinkvilla, "I have not been hospitalized getting any kind of treatment, forget psychological. I also want to clarify that I am not under any medication. I was out partying with my friends on Sunday night at the Golf Club in Chembur. I came back home to my father's home (in Juhu) and now I am very much at home."

    'It's Living Hell'

    "While I am staying in their home, I have a separate entrance and a separate floor on which I live. It's what I am going through with my family...! It's living hell. Yes, there are certain issues, but please don't ask me to talk about this more as it's about my family and I don't want them to be affected further."

    While Slamming A Troll, Rangoli Reveals Dark Secrets Of Hrithik Roshan?

    Kangana's sister, Rangoli writes, "Don't act too smart @chakrabarti_r. Everyone isn't nice to their siblings. Hrithik Roshan's sister Sunaina Roshan has been calling and messaging Kangana and me only to apologise that she didn't stand up for her when Hrithik framed her as they were friends."

    Is It True?

    "When Kangana & Hrithik were close, when Hrithik found out he & his PR tried to prove her a bipolar on a nervous breakdown, poor lady was so hassled with all the public shaming and blaming day before it was all over the media, so don't give this BS everyone is kind to their siblings."

    Needless to mention, whatever Rangoli has tweeted is a big shocking revelation and we wonder if it's indeed true? Well, only Sunaina can give the answer.

