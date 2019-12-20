David Dhawan On Coolie No 1 Original And Remake Comparisons: Varun-Sara Belong To A Different Zone

Filmmaker David Dhawan is remaking his iconic 1995 movie Coolie No 1, with Varun Dhawan and Sara Ali Khan in the lead. Comparisons of the two with Govinda and Karisma Kapoor, who starred in the original, are unavoidable. But David thinks that although Govinda and Karisma were magical, Varun and Sara belong to a completely different zone, and therefore aren't comparable.

"Govinda and Karisma created magic on screen. No one can equal them. No one should even try. Varun and Sara are in a completely different zone, free of the burden of trying to be like their predecessors," said David in an interview with The Asian Age.

He added, "I agree that I am remaking my own film, so there will be comparisons. But what I'm saying is, the two pairs belong to different eras. It's like comparing a Bentley with a Porche. They are not comparable."

In the remake, Paresh Rawal will be playing the character which was earlier played by Kader Khan. David thinks that although Kader was outstanding, Paresh is a great actor who, he is sure, will portray the character differently.

David also said that he wanted to make a film which people could watch again and again, and was also interested in the on-screen pairing of Varun and Sara.

He had earlier spoken about what made him take up a remake project of one of his own films. "After re-watching the original, I started working on the script. For six months, I wondered if I should make it or not. Finally, I decided to adapt it. It's actually a new film, I've worked on it for almost a year with the original writer Rumi Jaffery on the screenplay and Farhad Samji on the dialogue," David had said.

Coolie No 1 will release on May 1, 2020.

