English
 »   »   »  De De Pyaar De: Ajay Devgn's Dashing Looks Will Leave You All Hearts!

De De Pyaar De: Ajay Devgn's Dashing Looks Will Leave You All Hearts!

By
Subscribe to Filmibeat
For Quick Alerts
ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS
For Daily Alerts

TRENDING ON ONEINDIA

    It's raining first looks! Yesterday, we brought you Ajay Devgn's first look from Om Raut's Taanaji: The Unsung Warrior. And now, get ready for one more new avatar of Mr. Devgn. The makers of his upcoming film, De De Pyaar De dropped a new still from the movie featuring Ajay in a stylish avatar.

    ALSO READ: Taanaji: Ajay Devgn's Fierce Look As Marathi Warrior Tanaji Malusare Will Leave You Impressed!

    In the new picture, Ajay is seen in a dark blue shirt along with black shades and we must say we are quite impressed! De De Pyaar De stars Tabu and Rakul Preet as the leading ladies. The film marks the directorial debut of Akiv Ali and is written and co-produced by Luv Ranjan.

    Have a look at the still here-

    ajay

    Reportedly, the romantic comedy is a unique take on modern-day relationships and marriage. Incidentally, the films title seems to be inspired by Amitabh Bachchan and Jaya Prada's famous song Sharaabi.

    Rakul Preet who is sharing screen space with Ajay and Tabu in this film for the first time had earlier said in an interview, "He (Ajay Devgn) is so grounded. While working with him, I didn't, even for once, feel like I am working with a star. I admire the way he manages his personal and professional life; he's sorted that way. He makes sure he finishes his work and has time for his kids. He takes breaks, goes on vacations."

    Speaking about her working experience with them, she had said, "Both Ajay sir and Tabu ma'am are among the finest actors we have in the industry. I have watched their films while growing up. So, working with them is nothing short of a learning experience."

    When quizzed about her role in the film she had said, "It's too early to talk about my role in the film. I can only say that it's an interesting and meaty role. I have never played such a character before. It has many layers to it. I had actually lost about nine kilos to fit my part. Also, [keeping in mind] the kind of films Luv Ranjan makes, I was sure this film would be an interesting experience."

    De De Pyaar De is slated to release on 15th March.

    ALSO READ: Ranveer Singh's New Year Resolution Is 'Lots Of Snuggling' With His Wife Deepika Padukone!

    Story first published: Thursday, January 3, 2019, 10:24 [IST]
    Other articles published on Jan 3, 2019
    Go to : Photos
    Go to : Videos
    Go to : Wallpapers

    Get all the buzzing scoop from the world of entertainment - Filmibeat

    X
    We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Filmibeat sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Filmibeat website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
    Change Settings Continue