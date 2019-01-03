 »   »   »  De De Pyaar De: Ajay Devgn's Dashing Looks Will Leave You All Hearts!

Ajay Devgan's First look from De De Pyaar De gets Revealed; Check out Here | FilmiBeat

It's raining first looks! Yesterday, we brought you Ajay Devgn's first look from Om Raut's Taanaji: The Unsung Warrior. And now, get ready for one more new avatar of Mr. Devgn. The makers of his upcoming film, De De Pyaar De dropped a new still from the movie featuring Ajay in a stylish avatar.

In the new picture, Ajay is seen in a dark blue shirt along with black shades and we must say we are quite impressed! De De Pyaar De stars Tabu and Rakul Preet as the leading ladies. The film marks the directorial debut of Akiv Ali and is written and co-produced by Luv Ranjan.

Have a look at the still here-

Reportedly, the romantic comedy is a unique take on modern-day relationships and marriage. Incidentally, the films title seems to be inspired by Amitabh Bachchan and Jaya Prada's famous song Sharaabi.

Rakul Preet who is sharing screen space with Ajay and Tabu in this film for the first time had earlier said in an interview, "He (Ajay Devgn) is so grounded. While working with him, I didn't, even for once, feel like I am working with a star. I admire the way he manages his personal and professional life; he's sorted that way. He makes sure he finishes his work and has time for his kids. He takes breaks, goes on vacations."

Speaking about her working experience with them, she had said, "Both Ajay sir and Tabu ma'am are among the finest actors we have in the industry. I have watched their films while growing up. So, working with them is nothing short of a learning experience."

When quizzed about her role in the film she had said, "It's too early to talk about my role in the film. I can only say that it's an interesting and meaty role. I have never played such a character before. It has many layers to it. I had actually lost about nine kilos to fit my part. Also, [keeping in mind] the kind of films Luv Ranjan makes, I was sure this film would be an interesting experience."

De De Pyaar De is slated to release on 15th March.

