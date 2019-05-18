De De Pyaar De FULL MOVIE LEAKED Online By Tamilrockers To Download In HD

taran adarsh @taran_adarsh

"#OneWordReview... #DeDePyaarDe: WINNER! Rating: **** Entertains big time... Smart writing, plenty of laugh aloud moments, strong emotions, top notch acts [Ajay, Tabu, Rakul Preet]... Director Akiv Ali gives a refreshing twist to relationships. Watch it! #DDPD #DDPDReview."

Aditi Raval @aditiraval

"Ek hota hai Hit , Phir hota hai Super Hit and Phir aata hai "Confirm Hit" :) #DeDePyaarDe gonna win you heart with the best writing , superb performance of #Tabu @ajaydevgn @Rakulpreet and some songs 🤘🏻👌🏼🥰😍 Go and Watch 😬😍"

Sumit kadel @SumitkadeI

"#DeDePyaarDe is HILARIOUS , EMOTIONAL & MATURE FILM. Superbly written, Fantastic dialogues but above all BRILLIANT performances by @ajaydevgn, Tabu & @rakulpreet . Director akvi ali as a Director has done a phenomenal job. Must watch film. SUPER DUPER HIT Rating- (4.5)"

Joginder Tuteja @Tutejajoginder

"#DeDePyaarDe has @ajaydevgn in SUPERB form again. He shows his versatility again as a mature man with a loving heart. As for @Rakulpreet, she is jaan of the film. You don't want her to go away from screen, she is so good. Tabu shows her vulnerable side after ages and is balanced."

Rohit Jaiswal @rohitjswl01

"#DeDePyaarDe is a pure urban family entertainer, Strictly made for mature audience, blessed to have ACTORS who can portray any roles,#AjayDevgn sets an example for other actors, make way for #RakulPreet she shines bright #Tabu steals the entire show 4*/5 #DeDePyaarDeReview"

Himesh @HimeshMankad

"There are some films I watch because of my profession and then there are some, which I want to watch come what may. And #DeDePyaarDe is one of those films that comes in the "MUST WATCH" category ever since the hilarious trailer is out! This Friday, Awaiting!"

Faridoon Shahryar @iFaridoon

"A good film is a world of its own. Loving the world of #DeDePyaarDe so far. Intermission is going on and can't wait for the film to start. Fun, frothy, romantic, emotional.... It's a treat so far. Ajay Devgn continues to charm with his eyes and maturity. Rakul is a revelation!"