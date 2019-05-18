English
For Quick Alerts
ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS  
For Daily Alerts

Just In

Must Watch

Don't Miss!

    bredcrumb bredcrumb

    De De Pyaar De FULL MOVIE LEAKED Online By Tamilrockers To Download In HD

    By Lekhaka
    |

    The notorious site is at it again! After Student Of The Year 2, Ajay Devgn starrer De De Pyaar De full movie gets leaked online by Tamilrockers. The film also casts Tabu and Rakul Preet in the lead roles. The film has been already in bad light owing to presence of #MeToo accused Alok Nath in the film and now, the film faces online leak. We wonder how badly it will affect the business of the film at the box office.

    Cannes Day 2: Deepika SHUTS UP All Who Said She Doesn't Experiment

    Meanwhile, here's what film critics have to say about the movie..

    taran adarsh @taran_adarsh

    "#OneWordReview... #DeDePyaarDe: WINNER! Rating: **** Entertains big time... Smart writing, plenty of laugh aloud moments, strong emotions, top notch acts [Ajay, Tabu, Rakul Preet]... Director Akiv Ali gives a refreshing twist to relationships. Watch it! #DDPD #DDPDReview."

    Aditi Raval @aditiraval

    "Ek hota hai Hit , Phir hota hai Super Hit and Phir aata hai "Confirm Hit" :) #DeDePyaarDe gonna win you heart with the best writing , superb performance of #Tabu @ajaydevgn @Rakulpreet and some songs 🤘🏻👌🏼🥰😍 Go and Watch 😬😍"

    Sumit kadel @SumitkadeI

    "#DeDePyaarDe is HILARIOUS , EMOTIONAL & MATURE FILM. Superbly written, Fantastic dialogues but above all BRILLIANT performances by @ajaydevgn, Tabu & @rakulpreet . Director akvi ali as a Director has done a phenomenal job. Must watch film. SUPER DUPER HIT Rating- (4.5)"

    Joginder Tuteja @Tutejajoginder

    "#DeDePyaarDe has @ajaydevgn in SUPERB form again. He shows his versatility again as a mature man with a loving heart. As for @Rakulpreet, she is jaan of the film. You don't want her to go away from screen, she is so good. Tabu shows her vulnerable side after ages and is balanced."

    Rohit Jaiswal @rohitjswl01

    "#DeDePyaarDe is a pure urban family entertainer, Strictly made for mature audience, blessed to have ACTORS who can portray any roles,#AjayDevgn sets an example for other actors, make way for #RakulPreet she shines bright #Tabu steals the entire show 4*/5 #DeDePyaarDeReview"

    Himesh @HimeshMankad

    "There are some films I watch because of my profession and then there are some, which I want to watch come what may. And #DeDePyaarDe is one of those films that comes in the "MUST WATCH" category ever since the hilarious trailer is out! This Friday, Awaiting!"

    Faridoon Shahryar @iFaridoon

    "A good film is a world of its own. Loving the world of #DeDePyaarDe so far. Intermission is going on and can't wait for the film to start. Fun, frothy, romantic, emotional.... It's a treat so far. Ajay Devgn continues to charm with his eyes and maturity. Rakul is a revelation!"

    Read more about: de de pyaar de ajay devgn
    Go to : Photos
    Go to : Videos
    Go to : Wallpapers

    Get all the buzzing scoop from the world of entertainment - Filmibeat

    Notification Settings X
    Time Settings
    Done
    Clear Notification X
    Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
    Yes No
    Settings X
    Close
    We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Filmibeat sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Filmibeat website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
    Change Settings Continue