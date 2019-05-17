De De Pyaar De Movie Review: Live Audience Reaction Over Ajay Devgn & Rakul Preet Starrer

Aseem Arora @aseem_arora

"#DeDePyaarDe is such a solid film. Behind those big laughs is a sensitive and progressive take on relationships. Super stuff. Well written by Tarun Jain and Luv Ranjan."

#FreakyRJ @Freaky_rj

"#OneWordReview #DeDePyaarDe smart4/5🌟🌟🌟🌟 Ajay Devgn's return to the romantic comedy genre after 8 years has turned out to be an entertaining affair.The second half has some funny as well as powerful moments.Overall, De De Pyaar De is filled with many laugh out loud moments."

Roshan Goswami @iRoshanGoswami

"#DeDePyaarDe #OneWordReview OUTSTANDING. It's an out an out entertainer. Direction, Performance, Storyline, Screenplay, Editing, Music, Background Score, Cinematography everything was excellent. It's a Winner. Must Watch"

Aditya Narayan Naik @adityannaik

#DeDePyaarDe is a complete entertainer 👏 Tabu is a sweetheart. I wish my eyes were as expressive as @ajaydevgn's. Laugh is guaranteed every time @jimmysheirgill is on screen. Watch out for @Rakulpreet, she is here to stay for long."

Sourabh Das @sourabhdas90

"I loved @Rakulpreet appearance in this rom-com. You will fall in love with her on-screen appearance."

Rajeev Ranjan @imrrajeev

"Watched last night #DeDePaarDe. Superb movie🤩, excellent performance. Best #romcom movie of the year. If release date was better #DeDePyaarDe would've crossed 200cr. These kind of movies deserve Holiday release."

Komal Maru @cakomalmaru

"I have really loved it. Vaise bhi light hearted logical movies are made so less. #DeDePyaarDe really brightened my mood."