De De Pyaar De Song 'Tu Mila Toh Haina': Ajay Devgn- Rakul Preet Singh Share Cute Moments!

After the foot-tapping 'Vaddi Sharaban' song which had Rakul Preet Singh high on her 'latkas and jhatkas', the makers of De De Pyaar De have released the second song from the film featuring her and Ajay Devgn. Unlike the first song, this one is a breezy romantic number.

Titled 'Tu Mila Toh Haina', the love track features Ajay Devgn and Rakul Preet Singh sharing some cute moments with each other. Arijit Singh's soothing voice perfectly compliments Amaal Mallik's music and Kunaal Vermaa's lyrics.

Ajay Devgn tweeted the song and wrote, "#TuMilaToHaina Dekhke Batao Achcha Lagaa To Haina!" Rakul Preet too shared the song, "My heart beats to the beat of #TuMilaToHaina! @raiisonai, @AmaalMallik & @KunaalVermaa L.O.V.E. The song is out now guys, Enjoy!"

Speaking about her working experience with Ajay, Rakul had earlier said, "I am very new in the industry compared to him and he never made me feel that way. He's a very warm person. It's a very fun film and all I can say is that I had a blast shooting with him. There is not a single day where I see that I'm working with someone so seasoned. It was a very comfortable atmosphere on the set to be able to get that chemistry".

Helmed by first-time director, De De Pyaar De also stars Tabu and is slated to release on May 17, 2019.

