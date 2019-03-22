De De Pyaar De: The First Poster Of This Ajay Devgn-Tabu-Rakul Preet Film Comes With A Warning!

The First Look Poster Of De De Pyaar De

Sharing the first look poster, Ajay Devgn wrote, Don't try this at home! 😝#DeDePyaarDeFirstLook."

The poster features Ajay doing his trademark leg split, While Rakul is seen on a lamborghini in a pink dress, Tabu is sitting on top of an antique car.

The Film's Plot

Reportedly, De De Pyaar De is a unique take on modern-day relationships and marriage. Incidentally, the films title seems to be inspired by Amitabh Bachchan and Jaya Prada's famous song Sharaabi.

Rakul Preet On Working With Ajay

Rakul Preet who is sharing screen space with Ajay and Tabu in this film for the first time earlier told IANS, "He (Ajay Devgn) is so grounded. While working with him, I didn't, even for once, feel like I am working with a star.

I admire the way he manages his personal and professional life; he's sorted that way. He makes sure he finishes his work and has time for his kids. He takes breaks, goes on vacations."

Mark The Date In Your Calendar

De De Pyaar De marks the directorial debut of Akiv Ali. The film will hit the big screens on 17th May. Meanwhile, the makers will be releasing the trailer of the film on Ajay's birthday i.e 2nd April.