De De Pyaar De: The First Poster Of This Ajay Devgn-Tabu-Rakul Preet Film Comes With A Warning!
Since the last couple of years, we have seen Ajay Devgn dabble with comedy, action and intense stories. After a long time, the actor is returning back to the genre of romantic comedy with Luv Ranjan's De De Pyaar De.
This morning, the makers of the film unveiled the first poster of the film and interestingly, it takes us back to the 90s and reminds us of films like Saajan Chale Sasural, Gharwaali Baharwaali amongst others.
The First Look Poster Of De De Pyaar De
Sharing the first look poster, Ajay Devgn wrote, Don't try this at home! 😝#DeDePyaarDeFirstLook."
The poster features Ajay doing his trademark leg split, While Rakul is seen on a lamborghini in a pink dress, Tabu is sitting on top of an antique car.
The Film's Plot
Reportedly, De De Pyaar De is a unique take on modern-day relationships and marriage. Incidentally, the films title seems to be inspired by Amitabh Bachchan and Jaya Prada's famous song Sharaabi.
Rakul Preet On Working With Ajay
Rakul Preet who is sharing screen space with Ajay and Tabu in this film for the first time earlier told IANS, "He (Ajay Devgn) is so grounded. While working with him, I didn't, even for once, feel like I am working with a star.
I admire the way he manages his personal and professional life; he's sorted that way. He makes sure he finishes his work and has time for his kids. He takes breaks, goes on vacations."
Mark The Date In Your Calendar
De De Pyaar De marks the directorial debut of Akiv Ali. The film will hit the big screens on 17th May. Meanwhile, the makers will be releasing the trailer of the film on Ajay's birthday i.e 2nd April.
Speaking about films, Ajay has a string of films lined up which include Taanaji: The Unseen Warrior, Bhuj: The Pride Of India and will also be seen in a cameo in SS Rajamouli's RRR.
