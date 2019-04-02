English
    De De Pyaar De Trailer: Ajay Devgn, Tabu & Rakul Preet Singh Starrer Is One Crazy Ride! View Here

    The trailer of De De Pyaar De starring Ajay Devgn, Tabu and Rakul Preet Singh is out and it's one helluva ride which has twists and turns at every nook and corner. Ajay Devgn is a 50-year-old man who has a fling with Rakul Preet Singh who is half his age. He flirts with young women with his witty charm and gets what he wants. Nonetheless, the trailer is a laugh riot which will make you burst out with laughter.

    Watch the trailer of De De Pyaar De starring Ajay Devgn, Tabu and Rakul Preet Singh here!

    It's so funny, right? We've seen movies with a different storyline but this one takes it to the next level. This is really something new to the audiences and we'll have to wait and watch their reaction. Also, several comments on YouTube are positive and it seems like people have accepted the trailer as it's a fun ride.

    De De Pyaar De is directed by Akiv Ali and co-produced by Bhushan Kumar, Krishan Kumar, Luv Ranjan and Ankur Garg. The movie is all set to hit the theatres on May 17, 2019.

