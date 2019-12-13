Debutant Vishal Jethwa Lauded For His Menacing Act In Rani Mukerji's Mardaani 2

Rani Mukerji starrer 'Mardaani 2' has hit the silver screens today. The movie has been receiving stellar reviews and acceptance from the audiences for its hard-hitting subject. Everyone seems to be unanimously praising Rani and her chief antagonist’s brilliant performance in the film.

For the longest time, the makers as a part of their marketing strategy had maintained secrecy about the villain of the movie. But with the movie having released, the young talent named Vishal Jethwa has managed to spring a big surprise with his performance. The former television actor marks his big-screen debut in 'Mardaani 2'. Vishal is seen portraying the part of the menacing rapist-killer in the movie.

Speaking about Vishal’s work, in a recent interview, Rani Mukerji said, “I think that is the strategy that they (producers) have probably taken. He is amazing in the film. He is going to shock a lot of people with his talent. He’s done an exceptional job. And I am sure that people are going to be very excited to know who he is after they watch his work.”

The actors been receiving wonderful words on Twitter for his performance. Film critic Rohit Jaiswal wrote, “Yes... You will HATE him for the role this man is portraying but I can give in writing that #VishalJethwa is here to stay long in Bollywood... he is OUTSTANDING, his role of a perfect imbalanced Psycho who hates successful and independent woman will HAUNT you LONG...”

Producer and director Siddharth P Malhotra tweeted, “It’s absolute treat to watch #ranimukherjee she is outstanding in #Mardaani2 and pitch perfect. what an impactful and relevant film delivered by @gopiputhran #VishalJethwa is a revelation @yrf #AdityaChopra kudos to the team.”

'Mardaani 2’ is directed by Gopi Puthran and is produced by Aditya Chopra’s Yash Raj Films. The movie also stars Sudhanshu Pandey, Vikram Singh Chauhan and Shruti Bapna in pivotal roles.

