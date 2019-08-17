Did Deepika Padukone Just Call Ranveer Singh ‘Daddie’ During A Live Chat?

When it comes to public display of affection on social media, no one can beat our favourite celebrity couple, Deepveer. Fans get couple goals whenever the duo post their photos or share their cute moments on social media. The same happened in a recent live chat involving actor Ranveer Singh.

As soon as the actor went live, comments started pouring in and as usual, Deepika posted a comment, too. However, her comment attracted major attention as it was 'Daddie' with a baby emoji alongside. Yes. She just called him 'Daddie'.

This is more than enough to make fans go crazy. At a time when the 'news' of her pregnancy keeps surfacing then and now, this reply of Deepika's made fans more curious.

After their wedding, pregnancy rumours never stopped cropping up. However, the actor had earlier, slammed such speculations and said in an interview, "It will happen when it has to happen. I think it is unfair to put women through that, to put a couple through that."

What is even more exciting is the comment of Arjun Kapoor for the same live broadcast. He wrote, "Baba Bhabi is gonna give you one." (sic)

Meanwhile, for their upcoming flick '83' directed by Kabir Khan, Ranveer and Deepika are currently in London. The film will be based on the iconic world cup win by the Indian cricket team in 1983. Ranveer will play the role of the legendary cricketer Kapil Dev while Deepika will be seen as Kapil's wife Romi Dev.

Deepika's recent interview about the movie made headlines as she revealed that she didn't inform Ranveer about her casting in the film. She said that she was in the movie as an actor and that Ranveer needs to know from the director that she would be his co-star.