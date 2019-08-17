English
For Quick Alerts
ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS  
For Daily Alerts

Just In

Must Watch

Don't Miss!

    bredcrumb bredcrumb

    Did Deepika Padukone Just Call Ranveer Singh ‘Daddie’ During A Live Chat?

    By
    |

    When it comes to public display of affection on social media, no one can beat our favourite celebrity couple, Deepveer. Fans get couple goals whenever the duo post their photos or share their cute moments on social media. The same happened in a recent live chat involving actor Ranveer Singh.

    ranveer deepika

    As soon as the actor went live, comments started pouring in and as usual, Deepika posted a comment, too. However, her comment attracted major attention as it was 'Daddie' with a baby emoji alongside. Yes. She just called him 'Daddie'.

    This is more than enough to make fans go crazy. At a time when the 'news' of her pregnancy keeps surfacing then and now, this reply of Deepika's made fans more curious.

    After their wedding, pregnancy rumours never stopped cropping up. However, the actor had earlier, slammed such speculations and said in an interview, "It will happen when it has to happen. I think it is unfair to put women through that, to put a couple through that."

    What is even more exciting is the comment of Arjun Kapoor for the same live broadcast. He wrote, "Baba Bhabi is gonna give you one." (sic)

    Meanwhile, for their upcoming flick '83' directed by Kabir Khan, Ranveer and Deepika are currently in London. The film will be based on the iconic world cup win by the Indian cricket team in 1983. Ranveer will play the role of the legendary cricketer Kapil Dev while Deepika will be seen as Kapil's wife Romi Dev.

    Deepika's recent interview about the movie made headlines as she revealed that she didn't inform Ranveer about her casting in the film. She said that she was in the movie as an actor and that Ranveer needs to know from the director that she would be his co-star.

    More RANVEER SINGH News

    Read more about: ranveer singh deepika padukone
    Go to : Photos
    Go to : Videos
    Go to : Wallpapers
    Get Instant News Updates
    Enable
    x
    Notification Settings X
    Time Settings
    Done
    Clear Notification X
    Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
    Yes No
    Settings X
    Close
    We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Filmibeat sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Filmibeat website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
    Change Settings Continue