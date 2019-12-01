Deepika Padukone And Kartik Aaryan’s Dance To ‘Dheeme Dheeme’ Song Is Pure Fun

Actress Deepika Padukone and Actor Kartik Aaryan was seen shaking legs for 'Dheeme Dheeme' song from the latter's movie 'Pati Patni Aur Woh' just outside Mumbai airport on Sunday morning.

It looks like Kartik Aaryan has finally fulfilled Deepika's wish to teach her the hook step from 'Dheeme Dheeme' song. Fans got lucky to see the live show of the two stars performing the 'DheemeDheemeChallenge'.

The hashtag #DheemeDheemeChallenge has become viral ever since its launch. 'Dheeme Dheeme' song from the Kartik Aaryan, Ananya and Bhumi starrer 'Pati Patni Aur Woh' is the source of this challenge. After the challenge was started by Kartik, it was Deepika who requested him to teach the signature hook step from the song.

After dancing, both parted their ways, Deepika headed to the airport to catch a flight and Kartik headed back to his car.

However, both took Instagram to write a small note for each. Deepika left a thank you note for Kartik on her Instagram story, which read "Thank you Kartik for your warmth and enthusiasm. All the best and lots of love." Kartik shared a few pictures of them dancing, on his Instagram handle, where he captioned them as "Too much fun", tagging Deepika Padukone.

"Pati Patni Aur Woh" is a remake of BR Chopra's 1978 flick of the same name. The film is all set to release on December 6.

On the work front, Deepika is fully occupied. Her upcoming releases include Chhapaak, 83 and an untitled epic project on Mahabharatha in which she confirmed playing Draupadi.