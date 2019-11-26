    IFFI 2019 | Bigg BossBigg Boss Season 13
      Deepika Padukone Accidentally Hints At Alia Bhatt-Ranbir Kapoor Getting Married; Covers Up Later!

      By
      |

      Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt fell in love on the sets of 'Brahmastra' and since then, their relationship has been going steady strong. Lately, there have been various speculations doing their impending wedding while the lovebirds continue to deny these reports.

      Amidst all this, Deepika Padukone recently hinted at Alia Bhatt getting married to her beau in an interview with Film Companion. To begin with Alia Bhatt, Deepika Padukone, Ranveer Singh, Vijay Deverakonda and Ayushmann Khurrana were among a bunch of actors who came together for a discussion on films recently and that's where Deepika accidentally slip out this secret; only to cover it up later.

      Vijay Deverakonda Had A Massive Crush On Deepika Padukone & Alia Bhatt

      Vijay Deverakonda Had A Massive Crush On Deepika Padukone & Alia Bhatt

      During the interview with Film Companion, when Vijay Deverakonda was asked about actors who he would like to take advice from in Indian cinema, the 'Arjun Reddy' actor said, "Without shame, a lot of people on this table have been massive crushes. I've been in love with some of them like these two (Deepika and Alia). She (Deepika) got married but."

      Did Deepika Hint At Alia Getting Married?

      Did Deepika Hint At Alia Getting Married?

      Hearing Vijay's words, the 'Padmavat' actress immediately quipped, "She (Alia) is getting married."

      Deepika's Revelation Leaves Alia Shocked

      Deepika's Revelation Leaves Alia Shocked

      Alia Bhatt immediately spoke up and said, "Excuse me, why have you made this declaration?"

      Ahem-ahem

      Ahem-ahem

      Reacting to Alia, Deepika immediately covered it up by saying, "Guys, I made that up. I just wanted to see his (Vijay) reaction."

      Story first published: Tuesday, November 26, 2019, 11:32 [IST]
