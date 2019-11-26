Deepika Padukone Accidentally Hints At Alia Bhatt-Ranbir Kapoor Getting Married; Covers Up Later!

Vijay Deverakonda Had A Massive Crush On Deepika Padukone & Alia Bhatt

During the interview with Film Companion, when Vijay Deverakonda was asked about actors who he would like to take advice from in Indian cinema, the 'Arjun Reddy' actor said, "Without shame, a lot of people on this table have been massive crushes. I've been in love with some of them like these two (Deepika and Alia). She (Deepika) got married but."

Did Deepika Hint At Alia Getting Married?

Hearing Vijay's words, the 'Padmavat' actress immediately quipped, "She (Alia) is getting married."

Deepika's Revelation Leaves Alia Shocked

Alia Bhatt immediately spoke up and said, "Excuse me, why have you made this declaration?"

Ahem-ahem

Reacting to Alia, Deepika immediately covered it up by saying, "Guys, I made that up. I just wanted to see his (Vijay) reaction."