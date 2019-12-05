    IFFI 2019 | Bigg BossBigg Boss Season 13
      It's Official! Deepika Padukone And Karan Johar Are Back Together

      Deepika Padukone, the leggy lass of Bollywood is truly on a signing spree. Interestingly, Deepika is now all set to team up with Karan Johar, the producer-filmmaker for a new project. According to the latest reports published by a popular entertainment portal, the Padmaavat actress has been roped in to play the lead role in KJo's next.

      This time, Deepika and Karan are joining hands for a women-centric project, which will be produced by the latter's home banner Dharma Productions. As per the updates, the actress had visited the filmmaker's office a few weeks back, for the script narration. Reportedly, Deepika is highly impressed with the script and her character sketch and immediately said yes to the project.

      The movie, which revolves around a unique theme, will also feature another female lead. However, the team is yet to finalise the other leading lady of the project and is said to be considering some popular names of Bollywood for the role. Deepika Padukone will appear in a never-seen-before avatar in the movie, which is likely to be directed by Shakun Batra.

      Deepika Padukone And Karan Johar To Team Up Soon

      If things fall in place, Karan Johar and Deepika Padukone will make an official announcement on the project very soon. The team is yet to finalise the rest of the star cast and technical crew of the untitled film, which is expected to start rolling by mid-2020. KJo last teamed up with Deepika for the blockbuster romantic comedy Yeh Jawaani Hai Deewani, which hit the theatres in 2013.

      Deepika Padukone is all set to make her production debut with the upcoming survival drama Chhapaak, which is directed by Meghna Gulzar. The actress will essay the female lead opposite hubby Ranveer Singh in Kapil Dev biopic, which has been titled as 83. Deepika has also been roped in to play the lead role along with Ranbir Kapoor in Luv Ranjan's upcoming love story.

