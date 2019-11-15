    IFFI 2019 | Bigg BossBigg Boss Season 13
      Deepika Padukone And Ranveer Singh Visit Golden Temple With Their Families (PICS)

      Deepika Padukone & Ranveer Singh seek blessings from Golden Temple on first anniversary | FilmiBeat

      Bollywood's adorable couple Deepika Padukone and Ranveer Singh were snapped at Amritsar's Golden Temple, today (November 15), a day after their wedding anniversary. The actress looked stunning in a maroon and heavily embroidered dress while Ranveer was seen twinning with her in a matching kurta pyjama.

      Deepika shared a picture and captioned it, "As we celebrate our first wedding anniversary,we seek blessings at Harmandir Sahib.Thank You all for your love,prayers and good wishes! @ranveersingh." - (sic)

      Ranveer shared the same picture and wrote, "ਸਤਿਨਾਮ ਵਾਹਿਗੁਰੂ 🙏🏽 Overcome with sheer gratitude ✨ @deepikapadukone." - (sic) Ranveer's father Jagjit Bhavnani, mother Anju and sister Ritika and Deepika's sister Anisha, mother Ujjala and father Prakash Padukone accompanied the couple.

      Apparently, the couple returned to Mumbai in afternoon and were spotted at the airport.

      For the uninitiated, last year in November, the couple tied the knot in a lavish ceremony at Lake Como, Italy. Earlier, Deepika had shared on her social media page as to how Ranveer is enjoying some spa time as he was getting ready to celebrate the anniversary. The actors were on a spiritual journey for their first wedding anniversary celebrations.

      The couple started their first wedding anniversary celebration by visiting Tirupati to seek blessings of Lord Venkateswara. The actress looked gorgeous in a red sari with gold zari work while Ranveer wore south Indian attire. The actors also shared a picture from the Tirumala Tirupati Temple and thanked their well-wishers for sending a whole lot of love on their wedding anniversary. Celebrities and fans wished the couple by commenting on their posts.

      Story first published: Friday, November 15, 2019, 16:29 [IST]
