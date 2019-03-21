English
For Quick Alerts
ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS  
For Daily Alerts

TRENDING ON ONEINDIA

    bredcrumb bredcrumb

    Deepika Padukone & Anushka Sharma Get Papped At The Airport: Check Out Their Airport Looks!

    By
    |

    Deepika Padukone was snapped at the airport on Thursday afternoon, looking very cool in a casual avatar. Anushka Sharma too was snapped at the airport on Thursday, donning an all black ensemble. Janhvi Kapoor smiled for the cameras when she was snapped out and about in the city. Sunil Shetty and his wife Mana Shetty were snapped at the airport. Check out these celebrities' pictures!

    Deepika Makes Heads Turn At The Airport

    Deepika Padukone sure knows how to catch everyone's attention at the airport with just her presence. On Thursday afternoon, Deepika was snapped at the airport, looking cool in a casual avatar. She sported a camouflage zip up jacket with ripped jeans and a pair of black sneakers when she was snapped. On the work front, Deepika has been prepping for Meghna Gulzar's Chhapaak, a biopic on acid attack survivor Laxmi Aggarwal.

    Anushka Sharma's Chic Airport Look

    Anushka Sharma too was snapped at the airport in the early hours of Thursday morning. Anushka looked chic in an all black avatar, wearing a black satin jumpsuit which she accessorized with a black handbag, and sported a cool pair of vintage sunglasses. Anushka was last seen in the movie Zero in which she starred opposite Katrina Kaif and Shah Rukh Khan.

    Janhvi Kapoor Keeps It Casual

    Janhvi Kapoor was out and about in the city when she got clicked by the paparazzi. Janhvi stepped out in a casual avatar, wearing a pink racer back tank top with a pair of blue sweatpants, with her hair tied up in a pony tail. Janhvi has been prepping for the role of Gunjan Saxena, an IAF combat pilot, for a biopic on her.

    Sunil Shetty & His Wife Get Papped At The Airport

    Sunil Shetty and his wife Mana Shetty were snapped at the airport on Thursday afternoon. Sunil looked cool in a white t-shirt with black trousers whereas Mana wore a camouflage jacket over a black t-shirt and ripped denims, and carried a black Chanel handbag.

    MOST READ: Farhan Akhtar & Shibani Dandekar Play Holi At Shabana Azmi's Holi Party: VIEW PICS!

    Story first published: Thursday, March 21, 2019, 21:59 [IST]
    Other articles published on Mar 21, 2019
    Go to : Photos
    Go to : Videos
    Go to : Wallpapers

    Get all the buzzing scoop from the world of entertainment - Filmibeat

    Notification Settings X
    Time Settings
    Done
    Clear Notification X
    Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
    Yes No
    Settings X
    X
    We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Filmibeat sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Filmibeat website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
    Change Settings Continue