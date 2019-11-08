    IFFI 2019 | Bigg BossBigg Boss Season 13
    For Quick Alerts
    ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS  
    For Daily Alerts
    Videos

      Don't Miss!

      bredcrumb bredcrumb

      Inside Pics: Deepika Padukone Attends Her Friend's Mehendi Ceremony; Gives Us Major Friendship Goals

      By
      |

      We all know Deepika Padukone is an amazing actress and a beautiful person. But her recent pictures prove that she is also an amazing friend. Despite being a superstar and having a busy schedule, Deepika made sure to attend her close friend's mehendi ceremony in Bangalore and we're totally in awe of her. Could we love her more? Check out the inside pictures that are going viral on Instagram.

      Deepika Looks Stunning!

      Deepika Looks Stunning!

      Seen here is Deepika Padukone, all dolled up in a traditional attire, striking a pose with her friends - Vinita Chaitanya and Urvashi Keshwani. Unintentionally, Deepika steals her friend's thunder on the latter's special day and we're sure even her friend saw it coming.

      Another Picture Of Deepika

      Another Picture Of Deepika

      Here is yet another picture of Deepika Padukone striking a pose for a selfie with one of the guests at her friend's mehendi ceremony. This warm gesture of Deepika at her friend's wedding function is winning millions of hearts on Instagram.

      Deepika, On The Work Front

      Deepika, On The Work Front

      On the work front, Deepika will be seen next in Meghna Gulzar's Chhapaak. The film is based on the life of an acid attack survivor Laxmi Agarwal and is scheduled to release on January 10, 2020.

      What's Next For Deepika After Chhapaak?

      What's Next For Deepika After Chhapaak?

      After the release of Chhapaak, Deepika will be seen in Kabir Khan's 83 - a film based on the life of veteran cricketer Kapil Dev and how India won the coveted World Cup in 1983. The film casts Ranveer Singh in the lead and is slated to hit the theatres on April 10, 2020.

      Read more about: deepika padukone
      Story first published: Friday, November 8, 2019, 16:42 [IST]
      Other articles published on Nov 8, 2019
      Get Instant News Updates
      Enable
      x
      Notification Settings X
      Time Settings
      Done
      Clear Notification X
      Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
      Yes No
      Settings X
      Close
      We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Filmibeat sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Filmibeat website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
      Change Settings Continue