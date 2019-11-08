Inside Pics: Deepika Padukone Attends Her Friend's Mehendi Ceremony; Gives Us Major Friendship Goals

Deepika Looks Stunning!

Seen here is Deepika Padukone, all dolled up in a traditional attire, striking a pose with her friends - Vinita Chaitanya and Urvashi Keshwani. Unintentionally, Deepika steals her friend's thunder on the latter's special day and we're sure even her friend saw it coming.

Another Picture Of Deepika

Here is yet another picture of Deepika Padukone striking a pose for a selfie with one of the guests at her friend's mehendi ceremony. This warm gesture of Deepika at her friend's wedding function is winning millions of hearts on Instagram.

Deepika, On The Work Front

On the work front, Deepika will be seen next in Meghna Gulzar's Chhapaak. The film is based on the life of an acid attack survivor Laxmi Agarwal and is scheduled to release on January 10, 2020.

What's Next For Deepika After Chhapaak?

After the release of Chhapaak, Deepika will be seen in Kabir Khan's 83 - a film based on the life of veteran cricketer Kapil Dev and how India won the coveted World Cup in 1983. The film casts Ranveer Singh in the lead and is slated to hit the theatres on April 10, 2020.