Deepika Padukone: Being Appointed As The MAMI Chairperson Was A Calculated Move On My Part

Deepika On Being Appointed As Chairperson Of MAMI

Deepika Padukone was recently appointed as the Chairperson of MAMI Mumbai International Film Festival, after filmmaker Kiran Rao stepped down. Regarding her appointment she said, "I think the reason I agreed is because it's important for the youth to be part of such organisations, movements or things which actually bring about changes because the future is in our hands."

'I Was Appointed Because Of My 'Status''

While interacting with the media at the Zee Cine Awards 2019, Deepika said, "I think in a way, we are responsible for shaping the way the film industry moves forward from here on, so that was a calculated move on my part as well as the boards. It is something that we spoke about. I read an article recently which said that 'I was appointed the chairperson because of my status or position'. Yes, that's precisely why we did that."

All For Academies Benefiting From Her Position At The Board

Some questioned her appointment as the chairperson. About this, she felt that if one of the most prestigious film academies of India can benefit from her position at the board then "so be it".

'Indian Cinema Is At The Brink Of Global Recognition'

She feels that Indian cinema is at the brink of new possibilities. "Because I think Indian cinema is at the brink of beautiful global recognition. If it hasn't happened already, I think there is a lot more to happen and hopefully, we will just take it to an all new level," she said.