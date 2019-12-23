Deepika Padukone Bonds With Nithya Menen; Netizens Are Impressed!

Deepika Padukone, the dimpled beauty of Bollywood recently bonded with Nithya Menen, the talented actress who made her Bollywood debut with Mission Mangal. The stars were shooting for an upcoming interview which is soon to be aired in Zee. Nithya Menen, who is totally excited about the fun chat, shared a boomerang video with Deepika Padukone on her official social media pages.

'A fun conversation about our films, our respective careers and more... coming on Zee soon ! it was so nice to talk to you @deepikapadukone... looking forward to your film #Chhapaak' Nithya wrote on her post. The Mission Mangal star's post is now winning the internet and the netizens are impressed to see the new bond between the actresses.

The fans and followers of Deepika Padukone and Nithya Menen went on to express their happiness over the Chhapaak actress's interaction with the talents from South Indian cinema in the comments section. Deepika had recently bonded with popular actress Parvathy Thiruvothu when she attended the actors round table hosted by Film Companion.

Apart from the passion for cinema and acting, Deepika Padukone and Nithya Menen have a lot more in common. Both the actresses are born and brought up in Bengaluru, the Garden city. Even though Deepika later moved to Mumbai to pursue her Bollywood career, Nithya is still based on Bengaluru.

Deepika Padukone is currently busy with the promotions of her ambitious project Chhapaak, which hits the theatres on January 10, 2019. The actress will next join the sets of the upcoming Shakun Batra project, produced by Karan Johar. Nithya Menen, on the other hand, will be next seen in the upcoming Tamil psychological thriller Psycho. She was recently in news for lending her voice to Elsa in the Telugu version of Frozen II.

