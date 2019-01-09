Deepika Padukone’s Boss In Black Airport Look; Kartik Aaryan Looks Hot In His Gym Look

Boss In Black, Deepika

Deepika Padukone is one of the most beautiful Bollywood actresses and she always knows how to look snazzy. Deepika was snapped at the airport in the early hours today looking like an absolute boss in an all black ensemble. She was wearing a black turtleneck, a long black coat over it and knee high boots. Deepika has an exciting project lined up on the work front. She will be seen in Meghna Gulzar' Chhapaak, a movie based on a true story of an acid attack survivor.

Sonam Looks Absolutely Chic!

Sonam Kapoor too was spotted at the airport today. Sonam being a fashion icon, knows how to slay each and every look. Today she looked totally chic in white and blue button up dress, with a white blazer over it. She was sporting a curled hair look. Sonam was snapped last night too, heading out of a popular club in Juhu, Mumbai.

Kartik Aaryan Steps Out Of Gym Looking Totally Hot

Sonu Ke Titu Ki Sweety actor Kartik Aaryan was snapped outside his gym today. He looked hot in a red zip up jersey and black tracks. Kartik Aaryan will next be seen on the big screen in Luka Chupi, sharing screen space with Kriti Sanon. Kartik is rumored to be dating Ananya Pandey; this might be disappointing news to Sara Ali Khan who was keen on dating him.

Malaika Arora Pampered Herself To Mani - Pedi

Malaika Arora is a regular favourite for our shutterbugs. Today she pampered herself to a manicure and pedicure session as she was spotted heading out of a nail salon. She looked cool in a white shirt which she had misbuttoned. She wore a pair of printed grey pants and flipflops.