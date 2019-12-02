Deepika Padukone Bowled Over By Hrithik Roshan In 'War': He Is Like Death By Chocolate

With his droolworthy, rugged looks in Siddharth Anand's recently-released action blockbuster 'War', Hrithik Roshan made everyone go weak in their knees. Not just us, even Bollywood actress Deepika Padukone is in awe of the superstar.

Charmed by his performance in the action-thriller, the 'Padmaavat' star recently took to her Twitter page where she compared him to the dessert 'Death By Chocolate'. Deepika tweeted, "Hrithik in 'War' is like Death by Chocolate from Corner House!...Just saying."

Check out her tweet here.

@iHrithik in WAR is like Death by Chocolate from Corner House!🤤...Just Saying... — Deepika Padukone (@deepikapadukone) December 1, 2019

For those who don't know, Corner House is a popular eatery in Bengaluru. Deepika's tweet for Hrithik spread like wildfire on social media and fans couldn't stop praising the actress for the compliment.

A netizen wrote, "What a sweet,beautiful,simple compliment 🤗 Thank u🙏🙏You m'am n Hrithik both are our "dream on screen couple"💞 P.S. we r with u in that secret corner 😋🤤🤤." Another comment read, "We want HRITHIK & DEEPIKA TOGETHER IN A MOVIE DEADLY COMBINATION

DIWALI 2021 UR EPIC MOVIE." A fan tweeted, "The two most good looking people in the industry need to do a film together!" "I do agree. He is the hottest," wrote another user.

While Hrithik Roshan and Deepika Padukone are yet to share screen space in a film, sometime back, there were rumours doing the rounds about the two stars teaming up for Farah Khan-Rohit Shetty's 'Satte Pe Satta' remake. However, there's no confirmation about the same yet.

Speaking about films, Deepika will next be seen in Meghna Gulzar's 'Chhapaak' in which she plays an acid-attack survivor. Vikrant Massey essays the role of her love interest in the movie. The actress is also a part of Ranveer Singh's '83. Besides these two films, Deepika will also be seen portraying the role of Draupadi in Madhu Mantena's 'Mahabharat'.

Hrithik, on the other hand, was last seen in Sidharth Anand's 'War' alongside Tiger Shroff and Vaani Kapoor. The actor is yet to announce his next project.

(Social media posts are not edited)

