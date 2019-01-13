Deepika Padukone's Brand Value Is Highest Among The Bollywood Stars!

As per a leading website, Bollywood's leading lady Deepika Padukone scores the highest brand value among Bollywood stars. By all accounts, the brand value of India's top celebrities and their level of engagement with a plethora of products and brands have been increasing over the years.

Deepika Padukone has secured a top position and becomes the only Bollywood actress with a brand worth of $102.5 million leaving behind all male celebrities. In 2018, she is the undisputed leader among Bollywood celebrity brands and has truly emerged as the queen of Bollywood.

The actress began the year with a bang with the magnum opus 'Padmaavat'. She not only won the hearts of the audience but also garnered rave reviews for her apt portrayal of Rani Padmini in the Sanjay Leela Bhansali directorial. As her film Padmaavat entered the 300 crore club earlier this year, Deepika became the only actress to have shouldered a woman-led film to the coveted club.

ALSO READ: Munnabhai M.B.B.S Actor Vishal Thakkar Missing Since Last 3 Years; Cops Still Unable To Trace Him!



She reclaimed her throne of the sexiest Asian Woman on the planet as the renowned UK based newspaper Eastern Eye crowned the actress in their annual list. Bagging the position for the second time in three years, Deepika Padukone has achieved the title soon after her marriage.

Emerging as the only woman to win a spot in the top 5 list of the richest Indian celebrities by Forbes, Deepika Padukone has set new precedents. She is not only the highest paid actress in Bollywood currently but also the most commercially viable actress.

Sizzling on the cover of GQ for the December edition, Deepika Padukone graced the first magazine after her wedding. The pictures have been soaring the temperatures owing to her oozing sexiness.

Earlier in the year, the beautiful actress also featured in the TIME Magazine list of 100 most influential people in the world, Variety Magazine's International Women's Impact report amongst other accomplishments.



Currently, Deepika Padukone is gearing up for her next film Chhapaak based on true story of acid attack survival directed by Meghna Gulzar. Chhapaak will be co-produced by her.