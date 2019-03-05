Ranveer Singh Is Cutie No 1, Hottie No 1, Husband No 1, Says Deepika Padukone

Here's What Deepika Padukone Commented

Deepika Padukone commented "Cutie No. 1, Hottie No. 1, Husband No. 1" on Ranveer Singh's post and won people's hearts in an instant.

Deepika Padukone & Ranveer Singh's PDA

This is not the first time Deepika Padukone and Ranveer Singh are indulging in PDA on Instagram. They've been doing it almost constantly and the next time you end up commenting on the couple's post, be sure to check out comments from the better half as it might certainly be there.

On The Work Front – Ranveer Singh

After basking in the success of Simmba and Gully Boy, Ranveer Singh is currently shooting for his upcoming movie '83. The film is based on India's world cup win in 1983 and Ranveer plays the role of captain Kapil Dev.

On The Work Front – Deepika Padukone

Deepika Padukone will next be seen in Meghna Gulzar's Chhapaak. The movie is based on the acid attack survivor Laxmi Agarwal. Deepika Padukone announced she's a part of the movie by tweeting, "A story of trauma and triumph. And the unquashable human spirit."