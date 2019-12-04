Deepika Padukone Cannot Say Yes To A Film If It Doesn’t Challenge Her: ‘I Have To Feel Butterflies’

Deepika Padukone awes us with her incredibly vulnerable yet grounded personality. It can be said that this quality of hers, which is evident through her film choices, has consistently yielded success.

Deepika may not be wacky with her film choices, but she says that she cannot do a film if its story and her character doesn't unsettle her. In fact, that's her most important parameter for saying yes to a film.

According to Hindustan Times, when asked if her selection criteria for films have changed over the years, Deepika said, "No, not at all. I am choosing my projects the same way I did 10 years ago. I am following my gut and heart. I am only doing films which have the ability to push me beyond my comfort zone. When the narration finishes, I have to feel butterflies in my stomach otherwise I don't take up the film. The film has to unsettle me."

She continued about how it is important for her to feel challenged. "It does not have to be an extremely intense film. Even when I chose a film like Yeh Jawaani Hai Deewani (2013), I had the same level of excitement because I had never played a character like Naina before. I have to feel challenged. I have always listened to that voice in my head," she said.

"Again, my choices as a producer will be similar to my choices as an actor. They will be driven by my creative juices and not box office and commercial viability. I will tell stories that I feel an emotional connect with. I've always relied on that and will continue to do so," she said.

Deepika is turning producer with Meghna Gulzar's Chhapaak, in which she has also acted. Chhapaak is based on the story of acid-attack survivor Laxmi Agarwal. The film is scheduled to hit theatres on January 10, 2020.

