Deepika Padukone’s Chhapaak Gets ‘U’ Certificate; Director Meghna Gulzar Says It's A Huge Validation

Meghna Gulzar's Chhapaak has received a 'U' certification from the Central Board of Film Certification, and has been cleared with no cuts. Chhapaak is a hard-hitting story about an acid-attack survivor, based on the true story of Laxmi Agarwal. Meghna says that getting a 'U' certificate is an immense validation for the film, and is very encouraging.

In a statement, Meghna Gulzar said, "This validation by the CBFC, that everyone should be able to see this film, is a valuable encouragement for Chhapaak."

She continued, "However, from the onset, me and the entire team decided that Chhapaak must be a visually aesthetic experience otherwise it will undo the purpose of making this film. So we tread a very fine balance between not sugar-coating the reality and yet making it palatable for the viewers. And that's the sensibility we all followed."

Meghna added that while there were a few dialogues that had to be replaced, no cuts were requested. This led her to believe that like the audience, the censor board recognizes the intent behind the film and its makers, not restricting a film's creative expression if the intent is honest and clear. All of Meghna'z directorials have been passed without cuts.

Chhapaak stars Deepika Padukone and Vikrant Massey in the lead. It is scheduled for release on January 10.

