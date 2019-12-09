Deepika Padukone's Chhapaak's Trailer To Release Tomorrow On World Human Rights Day

The Deepika Padukone starrer 'Chhapaak' is a true-life story based on surviving acid attack and has already created a buzz before its release! The trailer of the movie is all set to release tomorrow i.e., December 10, 2019.

The trailer of the film is releasing on 'World Human Rights Day' which is a perfect coincidence given that it's based on the life and survival of an acid attack victim.

The makers took to social media and shared, "A moment is all it takes. The #Chhapaak Trailer comes out tomorrow. Film to release on 10th January 2020. Meghna Gulzar Directs. Produced by Fox Star Studios, Deepika Padukone's KA Entertainment & Meghna Gulzar's Mriga Films. Co-stars Vikrant Massey."

Meghna Gulzar is known for her bold choices when it comes to movies, she never disappoints you when it comes to giving an impactful concept with a real punch. 'Chapaak' is a live example.

It is not the first time Megna Gulzar came up with an impactful concept. In 2015, she delivered 'Talvar' and then 'Raazi' (2018) and now she is all set to amaze the audience with a great yet impactful concept.

Chhapaak, which highlights the life of an acid attack survivor, puts forth the confidence of the victim to be taken as a lesson and marks her as an inspiration for those who have faced a similar situation.

Chhapaak is all set to release on January 10, 2020.