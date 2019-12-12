Deepika Padukone’s Chhapaak Trailer ‘Took My Breath Away,’ Tweets Acid Attack Survivour Katie Piper

    Bigg BossBigg Boss Season 13
      Deepika Padukone has moved audiences' hearts with the trailer of her upcoming movie Chhapaak. Chhapaak tells the heart wrenching story of acid attack survivour Malti, and is based on the real life story of Laxmi Agarwal.

      After Rangoli Chandel took to her social media to shower praises on the Chhapaak's trailer, acid attack survivour and British activist Katie Piper too posted a touching note on her Twitter. "Watching this trailer took my breath away," wrote Katie.

      Acid Attack Survivour Katie Piper Praises Chhapaak Trailer

      "Chhapaax @deepikapadukone new movie Watching this trailer took my breath away. I had to watch 3/4 times for it all to sink in. This film explores what it really means to survive an acid attack in Indian. Based on true events the film follow Maltis traumatic medical journey and her fight for justice in a legal battle against her attacker a man who couldn't cope with her rejecting his advances. Maltis face is permanently scarred but not her spirit, that is unbreakable. An untold story of trauma and triumph," she posted on Twitter.

      Deepika was overwhelmed by this and tweeted back, "Thank You so much for your shout out Katie and I look forward to meeting you sometime soon," (sic).

      Katie suffered an acid attack from her ex-boyfriend and his accomplice in 2008. She sustained injuries to her face and the attack caused her blindness in one eye. In 2009, Katie decided to give up her anonymity in order to increase awareness about acid attack victims. Today, she is an activist, writer and television presenter.

      Chhapaak is directed by Meghna Gulzar, and it stars Vikrant Massey in the lead opposite Deepika. The film is going to hit theatres on January 10, 2020.

