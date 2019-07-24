Deepika Padukone CLEARED Her House To Switch From Malti In 'Chhapaak' To Romi Dev In '83!

After wrapping up Meghna Gulzar's 'Chhapaak' where she plays an acid-attack survivor, Deepika Padukone immediately began working on Kabir Khan's '83 where she is essaying the role of Kapil Dev's wife Romi Dev.

But do you folks know that Deepika had less than 48 hours to switch from her character as Malti to Romi as there was only a gap of two days between the shoots? Yes, you heard that right. In fact, the actress wrapped her last schedule of Chhapaak in Mumbai and the next day left for the shoot of '83 in Glasgow, London.

A DNA report quoted a source as saying, "Deepika plays an intense character in Chhapaak, where she had to go deep into the life of Laxmi. Romi is completely different, so she had to let go of the emotional journey of the former and have a clean slate before starting her next shoot."

Speaking about it, Deepika shared, "In fact I've always believed that a character never really leaves your system entirely. This time around I took cleaning and organising things around my home to help me cope with switching from Laxmi to Romi Dev in '83. It helped me de-stress and clear my mind of any chatter."

Meghna Gulzar's Chhapaak has Deepika essaying the role of acid-attack survivor, Laxmi Agarwal. Revealing while she chose to do this film, the actress was earlier quoted as saying, "I have chosen this film because I found the narrative interesting. I found the story compelling. The story of acid attack survivor Laxmi Agarwal required to be told. There was a connection between her grit and determination and human spirit. I have chosen it in the same way as I would have chosen any other film."

In the same interview, Deepika had also opened up about playing Romi Dev in '83 and shared, "I play the role of Romi Dev, wife of Kapil Dev in the movie and she was instrumental in Kapil Dev's success, especially when he was the captain. She was part of the support system and I feel connected to that.

She had further added, "I always feel that in an athlete's life, the wife and family sacrifice a lot of their own dreams to support the vision of the athlete, the goals that they set and they end up sacrificing their own career. I have seen it in my own family. My mother had been supportive to my father in his career. I think to see the human side, to see what an important role family play in the success of an athlete, I took up this role."

