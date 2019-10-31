Deepika Padukone's Comment On Ranveer Singh's 'Entertainer For Hire' Post Will Make You Go ROFL!

Ranveer Singh never fails to make our day with his goofy pictures and hilarious captions. Recently, the 'Gully Boy' actor took to his Instagram page to share a picture of himself in a traditional attire and minus his moustache.

He captioned the picture as, "Shaadi Season is here! Entertainer for Hire. Available for events, wedding, budday party, mundane." Ranveer's caption for the picture left the netizens in splits. However, it was his wife Deepika Padukone's comment which stole the show.

The 'Padmaavat' actress wrote, "Contact Deepika Padukone for bookings!" along with crazy-eyed emoticons. After reading this, Ranveer too couldn't stop laughing.

Not just his wifey dearest, other celebrities from the Bolly-land too dropped some hilarious comments. Ranveer Singh's 'Gunday' co-star Arjun Kapoor commented, "Baba you are so cheap it's expensive." "Is photo mein jo expression hai usse dekh ke jo aapko bulayega usme wakai guts honge," wrote Anupam Kher.

"Need dulha! Who is ur manager ! Will contact," read Ekta Kapoor's comment.

Ranveer's caption for his picture reminded many of the 'Koffee With Karan' episode where he and Akshay Kumar shared the couch. On the show, the '83' actor had revealed that Akshay once advised him to follow his example and never stop being an entertainer and making money.

Imitating Akshay, Ranveer had said, "He told me, 'Shaadi hai - Main naach raha hoon. Birthday hai - Main naach raha hoon. Mundan hai... bacha ro raha hai... Main phir bhi naach raha hoon'."

On the film front, Ranveer will be next seen in Kabir Khan's '83 which has him essaying the role of former Indian skipper Kapil Dev. He will also be seen in Yash Raj Film's 'Jayeshbhai Jordaar' and Karan Johar's 'Takht'. Deepika on the other hand, has Meghana Gulzar's 'Chhapaak' up next for release. She is also a part of Ranveer's '83. The actress recently announced that she will be playing Draupadi in Madhu Mantena's 'Mahabharat'. Also, early reports suggest that she and Ranbir Kapoor will be teaming up for Luv Ranjan's next.

