    Deepika Padukone Did Not Tell Ranveer Singh About Joining ’83; Find Out Who Did!

    By
    |

    Deepika Padukone and Ranveer Singh are at the top of their game in the Hindi film industry right now. This fan-favourite couple has acted in four films together, and is right now filming their fifth, '83. Helmed by Kabir Khan, '83 is based on former Indian cricket team captain, Kapil Dev, and how he led the team to victory in the 1983 World Cup.

    Deepika Didnt Tell Ranveer That She Was Joining 83

    Ranveer Singh will be essaying the role of Kapil Dev, whereas Deepika will portray the latter's wife, Romi Bhatia. When Ranveer was first signed for the movie, the makers had not yet decided on whom to cast to play his on-screen wife. Deepika recently revealed that when she was signed to play that role, it wasn't she who broke the news to Ranveer!

    That's right. She said that it was director Kabir Khan who told Ranveer. As reported by Pinkvilla, Deepika said "Because he was in the movie [already] as an actor, I felt like he needed to hear from the director that I was his co-star."

    She further added that she was drawn to the movie, and her character in particular, because she wanted to tell the story of "the sacrifices that a wife or family needs to make to enable [an] athlete to achieve his goals." Deepika has had first-hand experience in this with her family as her father is a professional badminton player.

    '83 is scheduled for release on April 10, 2020.

    Story first published: Saturday, August 17, 2019, 1:08 [IST]
