Deepika Padukone Did The Weirdest Thing At Her Bachelorette Party!

Actress Deepika Padukone is known for being 'real'. She speaks from her heart and despite being a superstar, she's very humble and always owes her success of her hard work, family, friends and fans. Last year, the actress tied knot to her long-time actor boyfriend, Ranveer Singh and left the entire film fraternity drooling over her simplicity.

In an interview to Harper's Bazaar India, Deepika talks about herself and reveals that she is an 'old soul' but at the same time, a weird person too! She said, "I've always been an old soul. In today's context I could be considered a weird person. When I was on my bachelorette, I did laundry twice a day, so I suppose I am weird."

The Chennai Express actress also spoke about her life post marriage and said she's an extremely intuitive, vulnerable and sensitive. For years, she has kept all of it within herself but now she expresses things more.

While praising her husband, Ranveer, Deepika says, "I've always been an old soul. A lot of what I'm able to achieve is because of (Ranveer) - in terms of how comfortable he's been with my success, or how supportive he is. We're a good team. We're still so excited by each other, so inspired by each other. He's my best friend."

Deepika Padukone On Her Bollywood Journey: I Walked Into The Unknown

Deepika and Ranveer are always touted as a 'perfect couple'. Everytime the duo steps together, netizens go gaga over them.

On the work front, Deepika will be seen next seen in Meghna Gulzar's Chhapaak, which also casts Vikrant Massey. Ranveer, on the other side, is gearing up for Kabir Khan's 83, a biopic of a legendary cricketer Kapil Dev.