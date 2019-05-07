English
For Quick Alerts
ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS  
For Daily Alerts

TRENDING ON ONEINDIA

    bredcrumb bredcrumb

    OOPS! Deepika Padukone's EMBARRASSING MOMENT At MET Gala 2019 Caught On Camera; What Went Wrong?

    By Lekhaka
    |

    While Deepika Padukone was busy taking the MET Gala 2019 by storm with her Barbie look, an embarrassing video of Deepika is doing the rounds on social media! Wondering what went wrong? It all happened when Deepika was about to make an entry at MET Gala 2019 and the crowd, who was present there failed to recognize her and started screaming 'Priyanka! Priyanka', leaving the actress all appalled. Unaffected by this 'oops moment', Deepika continued to walk forward and maintained the lovely smile on her face.

    View this post on Instagram

    QUEEN IS ALL SET FOR THE MET GALA! 🔥🔥🔥❤❤❤ #METGALA MY GOD SHE LOOOOOOOOKS MIND BLOWINGGGG I'M SPEECHLESSS😍😍😍🔥🔥 . اطلالة ديبيكاااا بادكون لحفل الميت غالاااا🔥🔥🔥🔥❤❤❤ . . والله وشالينااااا سوتهاااااااا ابدااااااع بنت بااااااااادكوووووون طالعه ناااااااار 🔥🔥🔥😍😍😍 بااااااااااربي 😍😍😍 مصدوووومه من التسريحة اخيييرا ديبيكا سوت شي غريب وغير المعتاد🙌😍 . . #deepikapadukone #queenofbollywood #bollywood #hollywood

    A post shared by FAN ACCOUNT (@deepikapadukone_arabfc) on May 6, 2019 at 4:18pm PDT

    Here's How Netizens Reacted To This 'Oops Moment'

    @voiceswriter: "Why are they calling her Priyanka. She is obviously Deepika!!!!!"

    @taylor_alissaa: "People calling her Priyanka. Noone knows Deepika in Hollywood"

    Some Fans Were Left Upset

    @komalrlakhani.komalskorner: "Those people are so racist.. they can't tell the difference between deepika and priyanka."

    @Vishallangthasa: "Someone called her Priyanka again!!!!"

    Many Fans Noticed It & Were left apalled

    @theonly_vikas_pandey: "Am i the only who's hearing Priyanka ♥️"

    @shinez3_cal: "Oh no the crown thought it's Priyanka."

    Meanwhile, Here's How Netizens Reacted To Deepika's Appearance

    @iamhischosen: "I think her styling team is trying to always hit the neutral zone. As she rarely takes risks with her looks and it almost always pays off. Except at the Met where the point of the entire theme is to take risks with your look."

    @yourstruely_12: "Ok I get what she is trying to do but it would not hurt to be a little more exaggerated. But her look kinda reminds me of Princess Aurora."

    A Few Fans Criticized Her Look

    @paliriti: "Hairs are unnecessary over the top. Not a nicee look to be honest I don't like this look."

    @jasmeet.kr: "She never follows the theme ... Nay for playing it safe and missing the theme of met again."

    Fans Feel Deepika Failed To Follow The MET Gala Theme

    @nikitasha_k_: "She is looking ok but as she is not following the theme once again...she is dissapointing."

    @malvika.kaul: "I just dont understand why does she do it. She will look soo kick ass if she follows the theme.. she should send Ranveer instead of her if she wants to keep looking Ms pretty good teo shoes.. uurrgh.. #dissappointed."

    Some Criticized, Some Praised

    @dianaabhatt: "Everyone can go home now. She owned this look!"

    @Dixitridhima: "Every time I see you I adore you more you are love @deepikapadukone❤️"

    Abhishek Bachchan: Aishwarya Rai's HOTNESS Is NOT The Basis Of My Marriage

    What's your take on Deepika's MET Gala look? Don't forget to share your thoughts in the comments section below.

    Read more about: deepika padukone
    Go to : Photos
    Go to : Videos
    Go to : Wallpapers

    Get all the buzzing scoop from the world of entertainment - Filmibeat

    Notification Settings X
    Time Settings
    Done
    Clear Notification X
    Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
    Yes No
    Settings X
    X
    We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Filmibeat sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Filmibeat website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
    Change Settings Continue