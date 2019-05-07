OOPS! Deepika Padukone's EMBARRASSING MOMENT At MET Gala 2019 Caught On Camera; What Went Wrong?
While Deepika Padukone was busy taking the MET Gala 2019 by storm with her Barbie look, an embarrassing video of Deepika is doing the rounds on social media! Wondering what went wrong? It all happened when Deepika was about to make an entry at MET Gala 2019 and the crowd, who was present there failed to recognize her and started screaming 'Priyanka! Priyanka', leaving the actress all appalled. Unaffected by this 'oops moment', Deepika continued to walk forward and maintained the lovely smile on her face.
Here's How Netizens Reacted To This 'Oops Moment'
@voiceswriter: "Why are they calling her Priyanka. She is obviously Deepika!!!!!"
@taylor_alissaa: "People calling her Priyanka. Noone knows Deepika in Hollywood"
Some Fans Were Left Upset
@komalrlakhani.komalskorner: "Those people are so racist.. they can't tell the difference between deepika and priyanka."
@Vishallangthasa: "Someone called her Priyanka again!!!!"
Many Fans Noticed It & Were left apalled
@theonly_vikas_pandey: "Am i the only who's hearing Priyanka ♥️"
@shinez3_cal: "Oh no the crown thought it's Priyanka."
Meanwhile, Here's How Netizens Reacted To Deepika's Appearance
@iamhischosen: "I think her styling team is trying to always hit the neutral zone. As she rarely takes risks with her looks and it almost always pays off. Except at the Met where the point of the entire theme is to take risks with your look."
@yourstruely_12: "Ok I get what she is trying to do but it would not hurt to be a little more exaggerated. But her look kinda reminds me of Princess Aurora."
A Few Fans Criticized Her Look
@paliriti: "Hairs are unnecessary over the top. Not a nicee look to be honest I don't like this look."
@jasmeet.kr: "She never follows the theme ... Nay for playing it safe and missing the theme of met again."
Fans Feel Deepika Failed To Follow The MET Gala Theme
@nikitasha_k_: "She is looking ok but as she is not following the theme once again...she is dissapointing."
@malvika.kaul: "I just dont understand why does she do it. She will look soo kick ass if she follows the theme.. she should send Ranveer instead of her if she wants to keep looking Ms pretty good teo shoes.. uurrgh.. #dissappointed."
Some Criticized, Some Praised
@dianaabhatt: "Everyone can go home now. She owned this look!"
@Dixitridhima: "Every time I see you I adore you more you are love @deepikapadukone❤️"
