Deepika Padukone Falls Sick After Having Too Much Fun At Best Friend's Wedding; Shares Picture!

Deepika Padukone down with fever after having too much fun at her best friend's wedding

Weddings are too much fun, especially when your best friend is getting hitched! Recently, Deepika Padukone attended her bestie's wedding in Benguluru. However now, the actress seems to be suffering the after-effects of all the fun she had there.

Deepika recently took to her Instagram story to post a picture of herself. In the click, the 'Padmaavat' actress looks weary and her caption read, "When you have too much fun at your best friend's wedding." The actress also added a thermometer sticker in her post.

Well, we hope the actress recovers as soon as possible!

Speaking about her bestie Urvashi Keswani's wedding, pictures of Deepika from the mehendi ceremony went viral on the internet. Her hubby Ranveer Singh too joined her at the sangeet function where he added glitter to the wedding functions by rapping songs from his film 'Gully Boy'.

Urvashi got hitched in South Indian style on Sunday. For the wedding, Deepika looked radiant in an ivory kanjeevaram saree which she acessorized with a chocker. The actress wore a traditional gajra in her hair and looked every bit pretty.

Check out some of the pictures and videos from the wedding festivities.

On the work front, Deepika Padukone will be next seen in Meghna Gulzar's 'Chhapaak' where she is essaying the role of acid-attack survivor Laxmi Agarwal. The film also stars Vikrant Massey and is slated to release on January 10, 2020. Besides this film, the actress is also a part of Ranveer Singh's '83.

